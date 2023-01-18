Wrestling
WFI president hits back at country's top wrestlers' protest — Live Updates
India's top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat make explosive accusations against the WFI, saying they will sit at an indefinite protest unless the WFI president is removed.
India's top wrestlers including Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia are at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to protest against the arrogance of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). They have demanded that the president of the federation be removed, threatening not to take part in any event and continue their sit-in protest till their demands are met.
Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 18 Jan 2023 12:28 PM GMT
'Political conspiracy'
"The money has gone into building the federation office and conducting the national tournaments. The money is in the bank account of the federation. This looks like some political controversy. There is some push from behind," WFI secretary Vinod Tomar tells The Bridge.
- 18 Jan 2023 12:21 PM GMT
Brij Bhushan says Vinesh Phogat is lying
'No,' Brij Bhushan says on whether he called her a 'khotta seeka' (counterfeit coin). 'I touched her on her head and said don't worry about the defeat,' he says he told her about Tokyo Olympics.
- 18 Jan 2023 12:07 PM GMT
Brij Bhushan hits back at wrestlers
'Did they have no problems with the Federation for the past ten years? Issues emerge when new rules and regulations are brought in. Is there any person in front who can say that the Federation harassed any athlete?' says the WFI president.
He denies all allegations of sexual allegations, says no one has accused him.
- 18 Jan 2023 12:04 PM GMT
WFI President holds his own press conference
'I took the flight as soon as the champions decided to disclose their problem publicly,' says WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The WFI president is now holding a press conference telling his side of things.
- 18 Jan 2023 12:02 PM GMT
'Trials happen in Lucknow because it's easy to prey for them'
"We have requested many times to move the camp away from Lucknow. Why does it happen only there? Because it's easy for them to prey on the women wrestlers," says Vinesh.
The wrestlers have left the protest site for the day. They have said they will return at 9 am tomorrow.
- 18 Jan 2023 11:46 AM GMT
WFI rushes in to salvage situation
The WFI President is on his way to the protests to meet the wrestlers.
"Don't know what this is all about. However, we came to know from the letter to the WFI president that some wrestlers are sitting in protest. I have come to ask them about their problem," WFI secretary Vinod Tomar says. "They haven't yet told me what their grouse is. No issue has been raised with me or the Federation as yet," he added.
- 18 Jan 2023 11:40 AM GMT
'Sad to see Bajrang at protest'
"It’s sad to see Bajrang Punia at Jantar Mantar after bringing such glory for the country and not getting support," boxer Vijender Singh tells The Bridge regarding the protests.
- 18 Jan 2023 11:26 AM GMT
'My foreign coach was abused'
'The WFI president calls me khota sikka. The federation gets us negative media coverage. After Tokyo Olympics, he has threatened us so much. My foreign coach was abused and told he ate money of our country. No foreign coach wants to come to India,' says Vinesh.
- 18 Jan 2023 11:24 AM GMT
Sexual harassment allegations by Vinesh
'I can name more than 10 girls who were harnessed and molested during national camps. But nobody comes forward due to fear. Girls sitting here have also faced this. Few coaches who are dear to the federation exploit girls,' says Vinesh Phogat.
READ | Vinesh Phogat alleges sexual harassment of women wrestlers by WFI President