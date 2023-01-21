Wrestlers call off protest after assurance from Sports minister

New Delhi: Indian wrestlers have called off their protest after receiving the assurance of action in the from the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur following a long meeting at his residence here.

Talking to the media, wrestler Bajrang Punia said, "After receiving the assurance from our sports minister, we have decided to call off the protest."

This announcement comes after multiple meetings between the wrestlers, sports ministry and officials.

"I want to thank all the players as they have provided us with valuable inputs and our discussions have been about taking forward the sports. We have seen changes in multiple sports federations in the recent past and this will be looked upon," said Anurag Thakur.

The Sports Minister also explained further the course of action.

"The demands put in by the wrestlers will be taken care of. We will constitute an oversight committee and will announce names of the members tomorrow," Thakur said.

BREAKING:



Wrestlers call off the protest against WFI President after assurance from Sports Minister.



Measures taken by Sports ministry:

- Brij Bhushan Singh to step aside from daily operations of WFI.

-New Committee to take over and investigate the allegations.#wrestling pic.twitter.com/uMP1PQPfWd — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 20, 2023





"The committee will investigate all the serious allegations including sexual harassments, financial irregularities and administrative lapses. It will be investigated properly and the committee will take further decisions," he added.

The oversight committee is expected to submit its report in 4 weeks. The committee will also look into the daily affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till the time, with Brij Bushan Sharan Singh stepping aside from his post until the probe goes on.

Bajrang Punia thanked the media for their support and time.



"Thank you everyone for your valuable support. Hopefully, the committee will give results in one month and we are hopeful of an independent investigation," he said.

"Our security will be taken care of as assured by the sports minister," the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist added.



