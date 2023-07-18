Wrestlers' protest: Brij Bhushan, Vinod Tomar granted 2-day bail

A Delhi court granted two-day interim bail to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar, the outgoing assistant secretary of the WFI, on Tuesday in connection with the case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh granted relief to Singh on a personal bond of Rs 25,000, news agency PTI reported.

Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar appeared before the Delhi court on Tuesday, seeking bail in the sexual harassments case.

The next hearing on regular bail of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar will be held on July 20. Interim bail has been granted to them till the next date of hearing.

Brij Bhushan has been accused of multiple instances of sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking by several complainants.

The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the chargesheet filed last month, one complainant specifically mentioned six locations where she experienced molestation by Brij Bhushan.

Singh's counsel alleged media trail, to which the judge said he may move an application before the high court or trial court. "The court will pass an appropriate order on the application," the judge said. The counsel, however, did not move any application in this regard.

Another FIR was registered against Singh pursuant to allegations made by a minor wrestler which was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She was among the seven female grapplers who had accused Singh of sexual harassment.

(With PTI inputs)