Wrestlers to miss another international tournament, refuse police security

Jantar Mantar, New Delhi: On a rain-marred day, the drizzles scattered and halted the ongoing wrestler's protest here at Jantar Mantar in the National capital on Monday but the wrestlers refused to move.

Meanwhile, the protesting wrestlers have decided to miss the ranking series in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from June 1-4. This will be the fourth international tournament these wrestlers will miss after missing Zagreb and Alexandria Ranking Series in February and the senior Asian Championships in Astana last month.

It is learned that IOA had contacted the wrestlers before sending the entries but the wrestlers refused to take part in the tournament.

Later confirming the development, Bajrang told The Bridge, "We are not going to participate without proper training. We are completely out of shape at the moment without a proper diet and routine."

"We are sitting on protest and this is our priority at the moment," Bajrang added further.

While Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat last competed at the World Championships last September where they won bronze, Sakshi Malik's most recent competitive appearance was at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August where she won gold.

"Justice will be bigger for me than Asian Games," @BajrangPunia said today at the #WrestlersProtest press conference.



The wrestlers refuse to move from the protest site.#wrestling #Wrestlers pic.twitter.com/8GEBFLt3kD — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 30, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, Bajrang claimed that getting justice is more important than Asian Games. We want to play at the Asian Games but getting justice will be bigger for me than playing at the Asian Games," Bajrang had told the media on Sunday.



Wrestlers refused Police Security

Despite the direction of the Supreme Court to provide security to the protesting wrestlers, the wrestlers refused security and asked the policemen to return from Jantar Mantar.

The trio of Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik turned down the offer after they were provided with personal security officers (PSOs) on Sunday night by the concerned area's assistant commissioner of police (ACP) as reported by TOI.

Apart from providing security to the wrestlers, Delhi police have also equipped all seven complainants with security cover at the direction of the Supreme Court.