Wrestlers file written complaints against Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual assault case

The six women wrestlers filed a written complaint against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case on Tuesday.

The Rose Avenue Court in Delhi is hearing arguments on charges of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal listed the matter on December 6 for filing written submissions by the prosecution.



The court said that the parties can file additional written submissions in rebuttal. Accused Singh has already filed his written submissions on the last date.

On October 30, the court pulled up the counsel appearing to repeat the arguments on charges.

After hearing the arguments, ACMM Jaspal said that the court encourages the three counsels for parties to file a written compilation of the arguments so that it can be concluded systematically.

The court noted that it was argued by the defence counsel Rajiv Mohan that this court has no jurisdiction to try any offence allegedly committed outside India as the sanction under section 188 CrPc has not been obtained.



The offences committed in Tokyo, Mongolia, Bulgaria, Jakarta, Kazakhstan, and Turkey, among others, can not be attended by this court.

As per the submissions made by the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP), the act of sexual harassment was a continuing offence as it didn’t stop at any particular time.



As per APP, the accused molested the victims whenever he got the opportunity and such harassment can not be looked at as isolated, the court noted.