Wrestlers to fast unto death, drown medals at Ganga river

The protesting wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, on Tuesday, dropped a bombshell and threatened to go on a fast unto death at the India Gate after drowning all their medals in the holy Ganges river in Haridwar.

The wrestlers took to their social media accounts to announce the same and stated that they will throw the medals in the Ganga river at 6pm later today.

"We do not think there is any use of the medals hanging around our neck. The thought of death passed us as we thought of returning the medals, but what is the use of living after losing all your self respect," the post from the wrestlers read.

The wrestlers also took a dig on the Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their deafening silence on the issue, adding that the medals won by them are just a way to mint votes for the government during elections.

"We are going to drown these medals in Ganga. We consider the river as holy as our hard work to achieve these medals. These medals are also pious and it is only fitting that mother Ganga safeguards them instead of instead of the government, which sided by our oppressor after taking advantage of our medals," they added.





The wrestlers also threatened that they would start a hunger strike until death after drowning the medals in Ganga river.

"The medals are everything for us. We will have no reason to live once we drown these medals. Hence, we will sit on fast unto death at the India Gate," the post read.