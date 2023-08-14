Tokyo Olympian wrestler handed one-year ban for whereabouts failure

Tokyo Olympian and 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist wrestler Seema Bisla has been handed one-year ban by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the NADA for "whereabouts failure".

The 30-year-old Seema's ban period began on May 12 this year, according to the latest list of athletes sanctioned by the ADDP, put up by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in its website.



Seema had won a bronze in women’s freestyle 50kg class in the 2021 Asian Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan. She lost in the 50kg round of 16 bout in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Athletes included in NADA's Registered Testing Pool (RTP) must provide a full address for their overnight location, the name and full address of each location where they train, work or conduct other regular scheduled activities, as well as the usual time-frames of each activity.

RTP athletes must also identify a 60-minute window and location for each day of the quarter, during which they must be available for testing. Failure to comply with whereabouts and testing obligations will result in a whereabouts failure.

Seema was in the NADA RTP list for Quarter 2 this year (April to June) but removed from that list for Q3 (July to September).