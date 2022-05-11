Wrestler Sagar Birajdar wins state-level competition in Latur

Wrestler Sagar Birajdar on Wednesday won a state-level competition in central Maharashtra.

Sagar Birajdar, son of noted wrestler Harishchandra Birajdar, defeated his rival Bharat Karad in the 86 kg-125 kg weight open category to win the Rashtradharma Pujak Dadarao Karad Smriti state-level Maharashtra wrestling competition held at Rameshwar village in Latur district.





Birajdar, a native of Latur district, was awarded Rs 71,000 in cash and a silver mace for winning the competition. Karad, who bagged the second position, received Rs 51,000, while wreslter Rahul Sul from Satara district finished third and got Rs 31,000.

