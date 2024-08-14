Wrestler Ravi Dahiya eyes return to mat, will play in 57kg category

Delhi: It was a beautiful moment at the legendary Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday when Olympic bronze medalist wrestler Aman Sehrawat returned after his historic feat at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The youngster was felicitated by his senior Ravi Dahiya, who won the silver medal in the same category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"It is great, to be honest. We have won two back-to-back medals in the same category. This shows the depth we have in wrestling in our country," Ravi told The Bridge on the sidelines of the felicitation.

When Aman was jittery about his debut at the Olympics, Ravi advised him to just focus on his game and take it easy.

"As my younger brother, he came to me before the Olympics. He was asking about the pressure of the occasion and how to deal with it as it was his first Olympics," said Ravi.

"I gave a simple advice and it was to focus on his style of wrestling. We can't control what the other wrestlers do and hence we have to focus on our style and how we can do better," he explained further.

Both wrestlers train at the Chhatrasal Stadium which has been home for the other Olympic medalists such as Bajrang Punia, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Sushil Kumar.

"Yes, this stadium has a great legacy of wrestlers. Along with Aman, we have many young wrestlers who practice here and I am sure the legacy will only grow stronger from now on," Ravi said.

Return possible soon for Ravi Dahiya

Ravi Dahiya suffered from a knee injury during the Tokyo Olympics, which he carried into the final rounds of the competition. His journey post-Olympics has been about balancing recovery while trying to stay competitive on the international stage.

While he won a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, it hasn't been a great ride for him after that.

The wrestler failed to win anything at the 2022 World Championships and was knocked out in the pre-quarterfinals. After that, an injury hampered his return to the mat.

When he returned to the mat during the Asian Games and Olympic qualifiers trials, he looked off-color and was defeated on both occasions.

Talking about his return, Ravi "I will be back soon. My surgery was done and I am on my way to recovery. You will see me on the mat very soon."

With Aman occupying the top spot in the 57kg category, it will be interesting to see if Ravi returns to the 57kg category or bulks up to move to the 65kg category.

"I will continue to wrestle in the 57kg category at the moment and if needed, I might move to a heavy category like 65kg but for now I am focussed on my return," concluded Ravi.