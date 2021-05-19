Wrestler Labhanshu Sharma turned car into ambulance with oxygen facility

The second wave of COVID-19 has taken a massive hit in India. The country has reported a shortage of oxygen and medical facilities across several states. At these hours of crisis, many citizens have stepped up to help people. Wrestler Labhanshu Sharma has turned his car into an ambulance with an oxygen facility in Rishikesh.

With the second wave of COVID-19 rampant in India, wrestler Labhanshu Sharma has turned his car into an ambulance with oxygen facility in Rishikesh. Read More: https://t.co/ap7GIogVFL #LabhanshuSharma #Rishikesh #OxygenCylinders #Ambulance pic.twitter.com/0VJBr78pRO

Labhanshu has started the free service for those in need. The service can be availed by calling the wrestler on his mobile. "I have converted my car into a free temporary ambulance for the people in need. I have also written a helpline number on the car and have pasted stickers of 'Free Ambulance' on all four sides of the vehicle. The service can be availed by anyone just by contacting me on 9997170782," Labhanshu told ANI.



"I got the idea of converting my car into an ambulance after I heard that people in my city weren't able to get the emergency vehicle and if they were getting one its price was on the higher side," he added.





