Wrestler killed in Delhi, police probe on alleged role of Sushil Kumar: Report

A 24-year-old wrestler died on Tuesday night, while two of his friends were physically assaulted outside the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi. The wrestler was allegedly beaten to death by other fellow wrestlers.

According to The Indian Express, Delhi police have so far detained one person in connection with the crime. ANI reported that police probed on the involvement of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar.



Additional DCP (north-west) Dr Guriqbal Singh Singh Sidhu told The Indian Express, "The deceased was identified as Sagar Kumar, son of a Delhi Police Head Constable and one of the injured has been identified as Sonu Mahal. We have registered an FIR and investigations are on."



As per reports, all three victims were staying at a house owned by Sushil near the stadium and he had recently asked them to vacate it, which reportedly irked them.



Sushil Kumar on Wednesday told ANI that his wrestlers were not involved in the brawl.



"They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident," Sushil told ANI.

