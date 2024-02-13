Asian Champion Wrestler Divya Kakran fails the dope test

Indian star wrestler Divya Kakran has been caught in a doping violation case and might get a four-year ban as reported by Hindi daily Amar Ujala on Tuesday.

Divya, a heavyweight category wrestler has many big medals on her resume including a time Asian Championships gold medal and a Commonwealth Championships title in 2017.

According to reports, a sample of her has been taken by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) which has tested positive for the prohibited steroid methyl testosterone and its metabolites.

NADA collected this sample under an out-of-competition testing process on 15th December last year in Muzaffarnagar, which was later tested by NDTL (National Dope Test Laboratory), A WADA accredited testing laboratory in India.

After the positive result of this test, The UP-based athlete was temporarily suspended by NADA officials from January 10 this year.

She has to prove her innocence in front of the NADA officials otherwise she might get a potential four-year ban from this sport. Amar Ujala further reported that Divya Kakran has also got her Sample B tested.

Divya can appeal against her temporary ban from the NADA tribunal.

This is a big setback for this highly reputed wrestler who was willing to make it to the national team for a fight for that Paris Olympic quota place.

She is also a defending Commonwealth Games medalist and a four-time Asian championships medalist including two back-to-back golds in 2020 and 2021. Divya is presently employed with the Indian Railways as a senior ticket examine.