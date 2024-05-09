Bajrang Punia suspended by UWW, denies any communication from World body

Ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia found himself in trouble as United World Wrestling (UWW) suspended the wrestler till the end of the year.

The reasoning behind the ban is his refusal to undergo a dope test. Earlier last week, Bajrang was suspended by NADA after being served a whereabouts failure notice on April 18.

While Bajrang denied any formal communication from the World governing body, the world governing body while updating its internal system mentions that he stands suspended.

"Suspended for the following reason until Dec 31, 2024," reads the update on Bajrang's profile.

"Provisionally suspended by NADO IND for alleged ADRV (Anti-Doping Rule Violation)," was the reason mentioned.

After the doping failure came to light, the 30-year-old alleged that the dope control officer (DCO) gave him expired kits for his out-of-competition test in December last year.

“I want to clarify the news about me being asked to take a dope test!!! I never refused to give my sample to NADA officials, I requested them to first answer me as to what action they took on the expired kits they brought to take my sample (earlier) and then take my dope test," Bajrang posted on Social media platform X.

He is pursuing the case legally against the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and his lawyer has filed the reply.

At the moment, the road to the Paris Olympics looks tough for Bajrang as India has zero quota in men's wrestling.