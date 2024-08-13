Wrestler Anshu Malik to take a break after Paris debacle

Indian 57kg freestyle wrestler Anshu Malik announced on Monday that she will be taking a break from wrestling to focus on her physical and emotional health after her pre-quarterfinal loss at the Paris Olympics against Helem Maroulis of the U.S.

Anshu, despite her courage, could not overcome the defensive strategies of seasoned challenger Helen Maroulis.

The match, which happened in the 57kg pre-quarterfinal round, finished with a score of 2–7 and went against the Indian.

Anshu, despite the disappointing outcome, is determined to return to the wrestling mat in the near future.



"It's hard to accept, but this is a game, and winning and losing is part of it. It doesn't matter what the result is, I love Wrestling," Anshu wrote in an Instagram post.

Putting light on her journey, Anshu said, "The Olympics are now over, and with it, the dream that I had for 12 years is also over. In 2012, When I started wrestling, I told my father that I would win a medal in the 2024 Olympics.



"Now, this will be a new beginning for LA 2028. I know I'm a fighter and will come back stronger than ever. But right now, I am taking a short break to get physically and emotionally fit. In the meantime, I'll see where I need to make changes," she added.



During the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in April of this year, Anshu put in commendable performances and managed to earn a spot in the Paris Games.

Following that, she also won a silver medal in the Budapest Ranking Series. But a medal eluded her at Paris.

Competing at elite levels imposes a significant emotional toll on athletes.

The pressure to perform and the thought of representing a billion people is something only Indian athletes can understand.



With the weight of expectations weighing heavily on the minds of these athletes, Anshu's decision to take a break is bold and yet unsurprising.