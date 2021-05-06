World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: Indian team, Preview, LIVE Streaming, When and where to watch

Indian wrestlers have so far won six spots for the Tokyo Olympics and the country will now have the last chance to send more wrestlers to the Games as 12 grapplers across three divisions begin their campaign at the World Olympic Qualifiers in Sophia, Bulgaria.



World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers

The final qualification event for the Olympic Games in wrestling is set to host 474 athletes from 84 different nations. In Rio 2016, India had sent eight wrestlers. If three more wrestlers qualify for the Olympics, then it will be India's largest wrestling contingent at the Games.



When will World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers happen?

World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers starts on Thursday, May 6.



Where will World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers happen?

World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers will happen in Sofia, Bulgaria.



Which Indian wrestlers are participating in World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers?

Freestyle wrestling: Amit Dhankar, Satyawart Kadian and Sumit Malik in 74kg, 97kg and 125kg respectively.



Women's wrestling: Seema Bisla (50kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Pooja (76kg).



Greco-Roman wrestling: Sunil Kumar (87kg) and Gurpreet (77kkg)

India's chances at World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers

In the freestyle category, eyes will be on Amit Dhankar. Dhankar will be desperate to make the most of the chance but his journey will be hard as the 74kg is packed with 36 wrestlers, including Rio Olympics bronze medallist Soner Demirtas from Turkey, World champion Hetik Cabolov of Serbia, and Slovakia's European champion Tajmuraz Salkazanov.



India has not bagged a single quota in classical-style wrestling. With all the six places up for grabs, the Indian Greco wrestlers will have to give their all to finish in the top two.



LIVE streaming/When and where to watch World Wrestling Qualifiers for Tokyo Olympics?

World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers will be held on Thursday (May 6) at -12:30 PM IST. World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers will be streamed live at WrestlingTV.













