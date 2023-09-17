World Wrestling C'ships: Sachin Mor advances to repechage round, Aman Sehrawat eliminated

Sachin Mor found himself fighting through to the repechage round while his compatriots, including Aman Sehrawat, faced elimination in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship that is being held in Serbia.

Aman Sehrawat, competing in the 57 kg weight category, displayed a mixed bag of performances. He started his campaign with a resounding victory, defeating Igor Chichioi in the Round of 32 with a scoreline of 11-0. However, his fortunes took a downturn when he faced Zelimkhan Abakarov in the Round of 16, suffering a 11-0 defeat that ultimately led to his elimination.

Similar twists of fate were experienced by Naveen, competing in the 74 kg category. Naveen had a promising start, securing a victory against Tobias Portman in the Round of 64. However, he couldn't maintain his momentum and faced elimination in the Round of 32.

Pruthviraj Patil, on the other hand, had a commendable run, advancing as far as the quarterfinals. His journey was cut short in the quarterfinals, after drawing to Miriani Maisuradze.

India's hopes for a wrestling medal now rest on the capable shoulders of Sachin Mor. Sachin faced a tough challenge in the Round of 16 against Akhmed Usmanov, and despite the efforts, he was unable to secure a win. However, Sachin's dreams are far from over as he has the opportunity to compete in the repechage round.

To secure a bronze medal in the 79 kg weight category, Sachin Mor will need to win three consecutive matches in the repechage.

In the 70 kg weight category, Abhimanyu, who had made it through to the repechage round on Saturday, lost the chance to win a bronze medal as he lost 1-12 to world number three Arman Andresyan of Armenia. India's hunt for a first medal from this edition of the Wrestling Worlds continues.