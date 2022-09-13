World Wrestling Championships 2022: Sonam bows out, Sushma enters repechage

In the Greco-Roman section, both Ashu (67 kg) and Deepanshu (97 kg) exited after failing to win their first Repechage rounds. So, the women were the only hope in Day 3 of the ongoing world meet in Belgrade.

Unfortunately, Sonam Malik (62 kg), a decorated junior wrestler in the world circuit, bowed out in the Round of 16 at the hands of Canada's Ana Gonzalez. On the other hand, Susham Shokeen has kept her medal hopes in the 55 kg category in tact as she was able to enter the repechage round.

However, it's a long way for Shokeen to that bronze medal as the Indian will have to beat European U-23 champion Mariana Dragutan of Moldova and Pan-American champion Karla Godinez of Canada. Sushma will have her bouts on the 13th of September.

Back to the Greco-Roman, Gyanender (60 kg) lost out to China's Liguo Cao in the pre-quarters (Round of 16), while Satish (130 kg) couldn't make it past the qualification round due to the defeat against Azerbaijan's Sabah Shariati.

Indian wrestlers in action on 13th September:

Sushma Shokeen (55 kg)- Repechage (Women's)

Neelam (50 kg)- Qualification (Women's)

Vinesh Phogat (53 kg)- Qualification (Women's)

Shafali (65 kg)- Qualification (Women's)

Priyanka (76 kg)- Qualification (Women's)