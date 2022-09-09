World Wrestling Championships 2022: Preview, Indian squad, Schedule, Live Stream

The World Wrestling Championships are back with its 2022 edition which will be held in Belgrade from 10th September onwards.

Preview

After the huge success at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Indian wrestlers will look to clinch some medals on the world stage as well.

Following their gold medal victories at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last month, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya will all join the global championships with high spirits. CWG gold medallist Deepak Punia has pulled out due to injury and will be replaced by Sanjeet Kundu.

In the 2019 World Championships, Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a bronze medal. He went on to win a silver medal in Tokyo 2020. He is seeded second in the men's 57 kg weight class and will have to contend with Thomas Gilman of the USA, the current world champion.

Who do you think wins between Olympic medalists @ravidahiya60 🇮🇳 and @thomasgilmanusa 🇺🇸?



Gilman and Ravi are seeded first and second, respectively, and could meet for #WrestleBelgrade 57kg world gold on Saturday, September 17.#WrestleBelgrade ➡️ 2 days

Dates: September 10-18 pic.twitter.com/jPFLXuQzbK — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) September 8, 2022

In 65 kg, Bajrang Punia is also seeded second. Bajrang Punia is the most successful Indian wrestler at the world championships with three medals to his name: silver in 2018, bronze in 2013, and bronze in 2019. Bajrang will gear for the elusive gold medal in this edition of the World Championships.



Naveen Malik who surprised everyone with his dominant performance in Commonwealth Games 2022 can be the surprise package in his first World Championships.

In Women's wrestling World Number 1 in the 59kg category, Sarita Mor will be India's biggest hope along with Vinesh Phogat in the 53kg category. Although Sarita is participating in the 57kg category her dominance is well known on the world stage. U-23 Asian Champion Mansi will represent India in the 59kg category.

Vinesh has a better chance as World Champion Akari Fujinami has pulled out due to injury.

Sonam Malik will be India's other hope for a medal in the 62kg category along with Under-20 world championships silver medallist Priyanka (76kg) and bronze winner Reetika (72kg).

The Greco-roman team will be headlined by former Asian champion Sunil Kumar and Asian Championships bronze medallist Arjun Halakuri.

Indian squad



Men's Freestyle- Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Pankaj Malik (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Naveen Malik (70kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Deepak Mirka (79kg), Sanjeet Kundu (86kg), Vicky Hooda (92kg), Vicky Chahar (97kg), Dinesh Dhankar (125kg)

Women's Freestyle- Ankush (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Sushma Shokeen (55kg), Sarita Mor (57kg), Mansi Ahlawat (59kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Shefali (65kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), Reetika (72kg) and Priyanka (76kg).

Greco-Roman- Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sachin (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Deepanshu (97kg), Satish (130kg)

Schedule

Saturday, 10th September:

Men's Greco-Roman qualification rounds 55kg, 72kg, 77kg, 87kg (2:00 pm IST onwards

Men's Greco-Roman semi-finals 55kg, 72kg, 77kg, 87kg - (9.30 pm IST onwards)

Sunday, 11th September:

Men's Greco-Roman qualification rounds 63kg, 67kg, 82kg, 97kg (2:00 pm IST onwards)

Men's Greco-Roman repechage 55kg, 72kg, 77kg, 87kg (2:00 pm IST onwards)

Men's Greco-Roman qualification rounds 63kg, 67kg, 82kg, 97kg (8:15 pm IST onwards)

Men's Greco-Roman medal round 55kg, 72kg, 77kg, 87kg (9.30 pm IST onwards)

Monday, 12th September:

Men's Greco-Roman qualification rounds 60kg, 130kg (2:00 pm IST onwards)

Men's Greco-Roman repechage 63kg, 67kg, 82kg, 97kg (2:00 pm IST onwards)



Women's qualification rounds 55kg, 62kg (2:00 pm IST onwards)



Men's Greco-Roman semi-finals 60kg, 130kg (8:15 pm IST onwards)



Women's semi-finals 55kg, 62kg (8:15 pm IST onwards)



Men's Greco-Roman medal round 63kg, 67kg, 82kg, 97kg (9:30 pm IST onwards)

Tuesday, 13th September:

Women's qualification rounds 50kg, 53kg, 65kg, and 76kg (2:00 pm IST onwards)

Men's Greco-Roman repechage 60kg, 130kg (2:00 pm IST onwards)



Women's semi-finals 50kg, 53kg, 65kg, 76kg (8:15 pm IST onwards)



Women's medal round 55kg, 62kg (9:30 pm IST onwards)

Men's Greco-Roman medal round 60kg, 130kg (9:30 pm IST onwards)

Wednesday, 14th September:

Women's qualification rounds 57kg, 59kg, 68kg, 72kg (2:00 pm IST onwards)

Women's semi-finals – 57kg, 59kg, 68kg, 72kg (8:15 pm IST onwards)



Women's medal rounds – 50kg, 53kg, 65kg, 76kg (9:30 pm IST onwards)

Thursday, 15th September:

Men's qualification rounds 70kg, 79kg, 86kg, and 125kg (2:00 pm IST onwards)

Men's semi-finals 70kg, 79kg, 86kg,125kg (8:15 pm IST onwards)



Women's medal rounds 57kg, 59kg, 68kg, and 72kg (9:30 pm IST onwards)

Friday, 16th September:

Men's qualification rounds 57kg, 74kg, 92kg (2:00 pm IST onwards)

Men's semi-finals 57kg, 74kg, 92kg (8:15 pm IST onwards)



Men's medal rounds 70kg, 79kg, 86kg, and 125kg (9:30 pm IST onwards)

Saturday, 17th September:

Men's qualification rounds 61kg, 65kg, 97kg (2:00 pm IST onwards)

Men's semi-finals 61kg, 65kg, 97kg (8:30 pm IST onwards)



Men's medal rounds 57kg, 74kg, 92kg (9:30 pm IST onwards)

Sunday, 18th September:

Men's repechage 61kg, 65kg, 97kg (8:00 pm IST onwards)

Men's medal rounds 61kg, 65kg, 97kg (9:30 pm IST onwards)



Live stream

All the live action from the world meet can be caught on the official website of United World Wrestling as well as on the olympics.com website.