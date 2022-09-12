World Wrestling Championships 2022: Ashu, Deepanshu eye medals in Greco-Roman

On Day 2 of the ongoing World Wrestling Championships 2022, India's performance in the Greco-Roman category continues to be underwhelming. Neeraj (63 kg), Ashu (67 kg), Harpreet Singh (82 kg), and Deepanshu (97 kg), were the Indians who were in action in 11th September.

While Neeraj and Harpreet bowed out in the Round of 16 stages in their respective weight categories, wrestlers Ashu and Deepanshu have got a second chance to have a go at a podium finish. Both will be playing in the Repechage rounds in the hopes of clinching a bronze medal.

Ashu will need to win three matches for a bronze (Two bouts of Repechage and the bronze-medal match), while Deepanshu will have to win two matches for the same (Repechage and bronze-medal match).

Deepanshu faces Italy's Nikoloz Kakhelashvili in the Repechage, and on winning that, he will need to overcome Azerbaijan's Arif Niftullayev in the bronze-medal bout. Asu, on the other hand, will have to overcome Turkey's Murat Firat and Poland's Mateusz Bernatek to then fight another Azerbaijan wrestler in Hasrat Jafarov in the bronze match.

Indian wrestlers in action on 12th September:

Ashu and Deepanshu (Greco-Roman)- Repechage

Gyanender (Greco-Roman)- Qualification (60 kg)

Satish (Greco-Roman)- Qualification (130 kg)

Sushma Shokeen (Women's)- Round of 16 (55 kg)

Sonam (Women's)- Qualification (62 kg)