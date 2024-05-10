Olympics Begin In
Wrestling

World Olympic Qualifiers Live: Nisha, Mansi in action at women's, Repechage for Sunil Kumar - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Catch all the live action from the second day of World Olympic qualifiers for Indian wrestlers in Istanbul, Turkiye.

World Olympic Qualifiers Live: Nisha, Mansi in action at womens, Repechage for Sunil Kumar - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Sunil Kumar and Nisha in action at the World Olympic Qualifier in Istanbul, Turkiye (Photo Credit: United World Wrestling)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 10 May 2024 7:22 AM GMT

World Olympic Qualifiers Live: Nisha and Mansi to open their campaign in women's wrestling while the repechage matches for sunil Kumar in men's greco roman on the second day of World Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Sunil is the only greco roman wrestler who is left in the competition as rest of the five wrestlers knocked out on the first day. He will take on Greek wrestler, Llias Pagkalidis in the first repechage round.

The action will start at 12:30 PM IST

Men's Greco Roman:- Sunil Kumar (87 Kg)

Women's Wrestling:- Mansi (62 Kg), Nisha (68 Kg)

Catch all the live action here:

Live Updates

2024-05-10 06:15:14
WrestlingOlympic Qualifiers
