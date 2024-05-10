World Olympic Qualifiers Live: Nisha, Mansi in action at women's, Repechage for Sunil Kumar - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

World Olympic Qualifiers Live: Nisha and Mansi to open their campaign in women's wrestling while the repechage matches for sunil Kumar in men's greco roman on the second day of World Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Sunil is the only greco roman wrestler who is left in the competition as rest of the five wrestlers knocked out on the first day. He will take on Greek wrestler, Llias Pagkalidis in the first repechage round.

The action will start at 12:30 PM IST

Men's Greco Roman:- Sunil Kumar (87 Kg)

Women's Wrestling:- Mansi (62 Kg), Nisha (68 Kg)

Catch all the live action here: