World Olympic Qualifiers Live: Nisha, Mansi in action at women's, Repechage for Sunil Kumar - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Catch all the live action from the second day of World Olympic qualifiers for Indian wrestlers in Istanbul, Turkiye.
World Olympic Qualifiers Live: Nisha and Mansi to open their campaign in women's wrestling while the repechage matches for sunil Kumar in men's greco roman on the second day of World Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul, Turkiye.
Sunil is the only greco roman wrestler who is left in the competition as rest of the five wrestlers knocked out on the first day. He will take on Greek wrestler, Llias Pagkalidis in the first repechage round.
The action will start at 12:30 PM IST
Men's Greco Roman:- Sunil Kumar (87 Kg)
Women's Wrestling:- Mansi (62 Kg), Nisha (68 Kg)
Catch all the live action here:
Live Updates
- 10 May 2024 7:23 AM GMT
The Greek wrestler continued his defensive play as sunil went into halftime with a lead
Sunil Kumar Ilias 3-0 Pagkalidis
- 10 May 2024 7:21 AM GMT
Sunil won the passivity point and a turn over from a parterre position
Sunil Kumar Ilias 3-0 Pagkalidis
- 10 May 2024 6:20 AM GMT
Sunil Kumar remains in quota race in Greco Roman
Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers faltered with just Sunil Kumar remaining in the race for the Paris Olympic quota at the World Olympic Games qualifier in Turkey on Thursday.
Sunil Kumar will have his chance through a repechage of 87 kg after the wrestler he lost reached the final of the tournament. He will face Ilias Pagkalidis of Greece in the repechage bout.