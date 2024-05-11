Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
World Olympic Qualifiers Live: Aman Sehrawat, Deepak Punia in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Catch all the live action from the third day of World Olympic qualifiers for Indian wrestlers in Istanbul, Türkiye on Saturday.
World Olympic Qualifiers Live: Aman Sehrawat and Deepak Punia to lead the men's freestyle wrestling contingent at World Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul, Türkiye on Saturday.
India haven't won any Paris Olympics quota in men's freestyle wrestling so far, hence a strong 6-member team has entered the competition sighting their eyes on that coveted quota. This is the final chance for them to grab a quota place for Paris.
Men's Freestyle:- Aman Sehrawat (57 Kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65 Kg), Jaideep (74 Kg), Deepak Punia (86 Kg), Deepak (97 Kg), Sumit Malik (125 Kg)
Catch all the live action here:
Live Updates
2024-05-11 07:00:30
- 11 May 2024 8:28 AM GMT
Deepak lost to his opponent after giving a take down and a turn in second half
Deepak 1-5 Magomedgadji Nurov
- 11 May 2024 8:26 AM GMT
Sumit lost to the Jamaican player after a out of bound point
Sumit 2-2 Aaron Johnson
- 11 May 2024 8:24 AM GMT
Sumit forced one more passivity clock on the Jamaican to win a point
Sumit 2-0 Aaron Johnson
- 11 May 2024 8:20 AM GMT
Sumit wins the first point on the passivity in the first half
Sumit 1-0 Aaron Johnson
