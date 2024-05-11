World Olympic Qualifiers Live: Aman Sehrawat, Deepak Punia in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

World Olympic Qualifiers Live: Aman Sehrawat and Deepak Punia to lead the men's freestyle wrestling contingent at World Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul, Türkiye on Saturday.

India haven't won any Paris Olympics quota in men's freestyle wrestling so far, hence a strong 6-member team has entered the competition sighting their eyes on that coveted quota. This is the final chance for them to grab a quota place for Paris.

Men's Freestyle:- Aman Sehrawat (57 Kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65 Kg), Jaideep (74 Kg), Deepak Punia (86 Kg), Deepak (97 Kg), Sumit Malik (125 Kg)

Catch all the live action here: