World Wrestling C'ships: Antim Panghal wins bronze medal, Olympics quota

Two-time U-20 World Champion Antim Panghal defeated Jonna Malmgren of Sweden 16-6 in the 53 kg category to win the bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Thursday.

With this medal win, Antim has also secured an Olympic quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Up against world number three in the bronze medal bout, Antim started well and took a lead of 5-2 but the Swedish wrestler came back to make it 6-6 at the end of the first period.

In the second period, Antim gave no chance to Malmgren and locked her ankle to perform the move 'fitle' and take a lead of 12-6. Malmgren tried to come back in the final minutes but Antim defended well and took four more points to make it a win by technical superiority.

Earlier on Wednesday, Antim Panghal stunned reigning World Champion Olivia Dominique Parrish of the USA in the first round and won 3-2.



Continuing her fine run, Antim defeated Roksana Zasina of Polan in the pre-quarters by 10-0 to fix her place in the quarterfinals. In the quarter-finals, Antim defeated Russia's Natalia Malysheva 9-6 to reach the semifinals in the 53 kg category.

Up against Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the semi-finals, Antim lost an agonizingly close bout by 4-5. This is the first-ever senior world championships medal for Antim and the second senior medal after silver at the Asian Championships.

This is the ninth medal in women's freestyle for India at the World Championships and the overall 23rd medal. Vinesh Phogat (2019 and 2022) has won two bronze medals and Anshu Malik has one silver medal.

Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018), Sarita Mor (2021), and Alka Tomar (2006) have all won bronze medals.