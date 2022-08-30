Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestling
World Wrestling Championships 2022: Indian men's team announced
Take a look at the Indian men's team for the 2022 World Wrestling Championships.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), on Tuesday, announced the Indian men's freestyle team for the upcoming 2022 World Wrestling Championships following a day long national trials.
The 10-member Indian men's freestyle contingent includes Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallists like Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Naveen Malik and others.
The World Wrestling Championships will be held in Belgrade, Serbia from 10th September to 18th September 2022.
Indian Men's Team for the 2022 World Wrestling Championships
57kg: Ravi Dahiya
61kg: Pankaj Malik
65kg: Bajrang Punia
70kg: Naveen Malik
74kg: Sagar Jaglan
79kg: Deepak Mirka
86kg: Deepak Punia
92kg: Vicky Hooda
97kg: Vicky Chahar
125kg: Dinesh Dhankar
