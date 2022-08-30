World Wrestling Championships 2022: Indian men's team announced

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), on Tuesday, announced the Indian men's freestyle team for the upcoming 2022 World Wrestling Championships following a day long national trials.

The 10-member Indian men's freestyle contingent includes Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallists like Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Naveen Malik and others.

The World Wrestling Championships will be held in Belgrade, Serbia from 10th September to 18th September 2022.

Indian Men's Team for the 2022 World Wrestling Championships

57kg: Ravi Dahiya

61kg: Pankaj Malik

65kg: Bajrang Punia

70kg: Naveen Malik

74kg: Sagar Jaglan

79kg: Deepak Mirka

86kg: Deepak Punia

92kg: Vicky Hooda

97kg: Vicky Chahar

125kg: Dinesh Dhankar





