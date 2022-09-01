Log In
Wrestling

World Wrestling Championships 2022: Indian Greco Roman team announced

Take a look at the Indian Greco Roman team for the 2022 World Wrestling Championships.

Gyanender Dahiya Wrestling
Gyanender Dahiya 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-09-01T12:21:50+05:30

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has announced the Indian Greco Roman team for the upcoming 2022 World Wrestling Championships. The 10-member contingent will be seen competing in the World Championships from 10th September to 18th September 2022.

Indian Greco Roman Team for the 2022 World Wrestling Championships

55kg: Arjun Halakurki

60kg: Gyanender Dahiya

63kg: Neeraj Chhikara

67kg: Ashu Bazard

72kg: Vikas

77kg: Sachin

82kg: Harpreet Singh

87kg: Sunil Kumar

97kg: Deepanshu Ahlawat

130kg: Satish


