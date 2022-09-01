Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
World Wrestling Championships 2022: Indian Greco Roman team announced
Take a look at the Indian Greco Roman team for the 2022 World Wrestling Championships.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has announced the Indian Greco Roman team for the upcoming 2022 World Wrestling Championships. The 10-member contingent will be seen competing in the World Championships from 10th September to 18th September 2022.
Indian Greco Roman Team for the 2022 World Wrestling Championships
55kg: Arjun Halakurki
60kg: Gyanender Dahiya
63kg: Neeraj Chhikara
67kg: Ashu Bazard
72kg: Vikas
77kg: Sachin
82kg: Harpreet Singh
87kg: Sunil Kumar
97kg: Deepanshu Ahlawat
130kg: Satish
