"I will hang myself if allegations are proven," says WFI chief Brij Bushan

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bushan Sharan Singh, on Wednesday, said that he would hang himself even if a single allegation made against him by the country's top wrestlers is proven right.

The MP also went on to assert that the wrestlers immersing their medals in the holy Ganges would not get him hanged.

"It has been 4 months, but they are unable to prove anything. The government is not putting me on a death penalty and so they are going to immerse their medals in Ganga," Brij Bushan said.

#WATCH | says WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh pic.twitter.com/hfoB7FOhWc — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023





"Immersing your medals in the river would not get me hanged. If you have evidence, present it to the court and I am ready to accept any punishment," he added.

Brij Bushan also accused the wrestlers of staging an "emotional drama," in a rally.