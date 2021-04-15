Who is Seema Bisla? 10 things you should know about her

Seema Bisla clinched the bronze medal in the 50kg weight division at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship at Almaty today.



The 29 year old had a horrid start to the day, losing 0-8 to the Kazak Valentina Isalmova in the very first round. She then bounced back to defeat Mongolia's Anudari Nandintsetseg 7-3 in the second round to enter the semi-finals of the tournament. Bisla lost a closely fought semifinal bout 2-3 to Uzbekistan's Jasmina Immaeva, before absolutely demolishing Chinese Taipei's Yung Lin 10-0 on technical superiority in the third place play-off, to open India's medal account at the Asian Wrestling Championship. Where does Seema Bisla hail from?





Bisla hails from the Rothak district in Haryana.



How old is Seema Bisla?



Seema Bisla is 29 years old. What is Seema Bisla's family background? Seema Bisla comes from a family of wrestlers. Both her, father and uncle, were wrestlers and played the sport at a decent level. Does Seema Bisla have siblings? Yes, Seema Bisla is the youngest of four sisters in the family. When did Seema Bisla start wrestling?

Seema Bisla (Source: United World Wrestling)

Seema Bisla started wrestling pretty early in her life with the encouragement of her father.



Where does Seema Bisla work?



Seema Bisla is employed by the Indian Railways. In which weight divisions has Seema Bisla competed in?

Seema Bisla (Source: United World Wrestling)

Seema Bisla has competed in almost every weight category there is. She started off in the 67kg division and now competes in the 50kg.



When did Seema Bisla win her first senior national title?



Seema Bisla won her first senior national title in the 53kg category in the year 2017. Where did Seema Bisla win her first international medal? Seema Bisla's first international medal – a bronze came at the Asian Wrestling Championship. Can Seema Bisla qualify for the Tokyo Olympics? Yes, Seema Bisla can qualify for the Tokyo Olympics depending on her performance at the World Wrestling Qualifiers in the coming month.



