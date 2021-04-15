Who is Sarita Mor? 10 things to know about her

Sarita Mor was named the Asian champion of women's 59kg weight division at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships Almaty, Kazakhstan.



Entering the tournament as the defending Mor lost a closely fought bout 4-5 against Shoovdor Baatarjav of Mongolia in the first round. She then fought back brilliantly in the second round and semi-finals registering 11-0 win by technical superiority against the Kazak Diana Kayumova and the Kyrgyzstani Nuraida Anarkulova respectively.

The Indian avenged her first round loss against Baatarjav in the final as she registered a come from behind 10-7 win to be named the Asian Champion of the 59kg weight division.

Here are 10 things you should know about the India's recent Asian Wrestling Champion:

Where does Sarita Mor hail from?

Sarita Mor hails from the Sonepat district of the northern Indian state of Haryana.

How old is Sarita Mor?

Sarita Mor is 25 years old.

Did Sarita Mor play any sport other than wrestling?

Yes, Sarita Mor was a big Kabaddi enthusiast in her childhood and played the sport before taking up wrestling.