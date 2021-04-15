Wrestling
Who is Sarita Mor? 10 things to know about her
Here are 10 things you should know about the India's recent Asian Wrestling Champion, Sarita Mor.
Sarita Mor was named the Asian champion of women's 59kg weight division at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Entering the tournament as the defending Mor lost a closely fought bout 4-5 against Shoovdor Baatarjav of Mongolia in the first round. She then fought back brilliantly in the second round and semi-finals registering 11-0 win by technical superiority against the Kazak Diana Kayumova and the Kyrgyzstani Nuraida Anarkulova respectively.
The Indian avenged her first round loss against Baatarjav in the final as she registered a come from behind 10-7 win to be named the Asian Champion of the 59kg weight division.
Where does Sarita Mor hail from?
Sarita Mor hails from the Sonepat district of the northern Indian state of Haryana.
How old is Sarita Mor?
Sarita Mor is 25 years old.
Did Sarita Mor play any sport other than wrestling?
Yes, Sarita Mor was a big Kabaddi enthusiast in her childhood and played the sport before taking up wrestling.
When did Sarita Mor start wrestling?
Sarita Mor started wrestling as a 12 year old at her school.
What is the family background of Sarita Mor?
Like most of the wrestlers in the country, Sarita too comes from a humble, rural background. Despite this, she was always supported by her father in her quest to excel in wrestling.
Where does Sarita Mor work?
Sarita Mor is employed by the Indian Railways.
What does Sarita Mor's personal life look like?
On personal front, Sarita Mor is married to a former Asian Wrestling Championship medallist, Rahul Mann.
Under whom does Sarita Mor train?
Sarita Mor is currently coached by her husband Rahul Mann.
What are some of Sarita Mor's previous achievements?
Sarita Mor is a 2017 Asian Wrestling Championship silver medallist in the 58kg weight division. She has also won a gold medal in the 59kg weight division at the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championship and recently bagged a silver medal at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series 2021 in the 57kg weight division.
Can Sarita Mor qualify for the Tokyo Olympics?
No, Sarita Mor cannot qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, for she participates in the 59kg category which is not an Olympic weight division. Her only hope was the 57kg division, but even that is not possible with the qualification of the 19 year old Anshu Malik in the event. Until and unless, she shifts her weight division drastically, the Asian Champion might not make it to Tokyo.