Who is Ravi Kumar Dahiya? 10 things you should know about him

Ravi Kumar Dahiya defended his Asian Championship title in the 57kg weight division during the ongoing AsianWrestling Championships today.



Dahiya registered an easy 9-2 win in his quarterfinal bout against Nodirojn Safarov of Uzbekistan before absolutely crushing Ali Aburumaila of Palestine 11-0 on technical superiority in semifinals.

Up against Alireza Sarlak of Iran in the final, the Indian cruised to a 9-4 win to defend his Asian Championship tit

Here are 10 things you should know about the two-time Asian Wrestling Champion, Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

Where does Ravi Kumar Dahiya belong to?