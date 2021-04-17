Wrestling
Who is Ravi Kumar Dahiya? 10 things you should know about him
Ravi Kumar Dahiya defended his Asian Championship title in the 57kg weight division during the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships today
Ravi Kumar Dahiya defended his Asian Championship title in the 57kg weight division during the ongoing AsianWrestling Championships today.
Dahiya registered an easy 9-2 win in his quarterfinal bout against Nodirojn Safarov of Uzbekistan before absolutely crushing Ali Aburumaila of Palestine 11-0 on technical superiority in semifinals.
Up against Alireza Sarlak of Iran in the final, the Indian cruised to a 9-4 win to defend his Asian Championship tit
Here are 10 things you should know about the two-time Asian Wrestling Champion, Ravi Kumar Dahiya.
Where does Ravi Kumar Dahiya belong to?
Ravi Kumar Dahiya hails from the Nahri village in Sonepat district of Haryana.
How old is Ravi Kumar Dahiya?
Ravi Kumar Dahiya is 23 years old.
When is Ravi Kumar Dahiya's family background?
Ravi Kumar Dahiya comes from an agrarian background. His father used to work in the paddy fields at his village.
When did Ravi Kumar Dahiya start wrestling?
Ravi Kumar Dahiya started wrestling at the age of 10 years.
Where did Ravi Kumar Dahiya train?
Ravi Kumar Dhaiya trained at the Chhatrasal Stadium in North Delhi during his childhood.
Under whom did Ravi Kumar Dahiya train in childhood?
Ravi Kumar Dahiya trained under Satpal Singh – a former Asian Games gold medallist.
What are Ravi Kumar Dahiya's achievements in the junior level?
Ravi Kumar Dahiya finished second at the 2015 Junior World Wrestling Championship, before picking up yet another silver medal at the 2018 U-23 World Championships.
What are Ravi Kumar Dahiya's previous achievements in the senior level?
At the senior level Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a World Championship bronze medallist and also boasts of the Asian Champion tag since 2020.
Has Ravi Kumar Dahiya qualified for the Tokyo Olympics?
Yes, Ravi Kumar Dahiya has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.
Is Ravi Kumar Dahiya included in TOPS?
Yes, Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) since the year 2019.