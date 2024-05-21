WFI unlikely to hold trials, six quota winners set to compete in Paris Olympics

Selection trials for the Indian wrestling team for the Paris Olympics are unlikely. The Olympics are slated for July 26-August 11.



According to The Tribune, the wrestlers who have earned the quota places will be approved to contest in the Olympics.

Quota winners Aman Sehrawat (57kg), the only male wrestler to secure a quota place, Anshu Malik (57kg) and Nisha Dahiya (68kg) have written to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) requesting it not to hold the trials, citing injury concern before the Games.

Sanjay Singh, the newly elected president of the federation, had earlier decided to follow the footsteps of the previous body and hold the trials on June 10.

However, following the three wrestlers' requests the WFI is unlikely to hold the trials.

The final decision will be taken on May 21 when the WFI selection committee meets in New Delhi.

If the committee gives a nod to Aman, Anshu and Nisha's requests, Vinesh Phogat will miss a chance for a bout with Antim Panghal in the 53kg category.

Vinesh, in a social media post, recently requested the Sports Ministry, the Indian Olympic Association, the Sports Authority of India and the WFI to announce the dates, venue and format for the trials soon.

Vinesh, however, will be able to compete in the Olympics as she won a quota place in the 50kg category.

India won a total of six quota places for the Paris Olympics in wrestling.

India's wrestling quota place winners:

Aman Sehrawat (men's freestyle 57kg), Antim Panghal (women's 53kg), Vinesh Phogat (women's 50kg), Anshu Malik (women's 57kg), Reetika Hooda (women's 76kg), Nisha Dahiya (women's 68kg)