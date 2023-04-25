WFI officials offering money to victims, pressuring them to back-off: Bajrang Punia

New Delhi: Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, on Tuesday, alleged that the victims of sexual harassments by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bushan Sharan Singh are being pressurised to withdraw their complaints during day three of their sit-in protest here at Jantar Mantar.

"The victims are being pressurised by Mahavir Bishnoi, who is a Dronacharya Awardee coach, and Haryana Wrestling Federation secretary Rakesh Singh. They are going to the families and threatening them to take back the complaint," Bajrang Punia said.



The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist also alleged that these actions are being taken on the directive of the WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and banned WFI official Vinod Tomar.

Earlier in the day, the wrestlers revealed more details about the threat.

"I do not know how this has happened but the girls who have complained are being pressured. WFI officials are taking money to their homes. If something happens to those girls, the police, and government will be responsible for this," Bajrang told the media.

💬"I don't know how this has happened but the girls who have complained are being pressured. WFI officials are taking money to their home"



"If something happens to those girls, police and government will be responsible. I don't know how the names were disclosed"



- Bajrang Punia… pic.twitter.com/ujDo7vUeLd — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 25, 2023





Vinesh Phogat also confirmed that the victims were threatened.

"This is not the first time they are resorting to these kinds of tactics. During the protest in January, people had scouted our houses and kept a check on this," Vinesh told The Bridge.

"Mahavir Bishnoi has threatened me also during the Tokyo Olympics as I had complained about him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Vinesh further added.

Moreover, the oversight committee member, who was unhappy with its functioning, was revealed to be Babita Phogat.

"Babita Phogat has come forward and she has said that her signature was forced and she didn't get the access to the report," Sakshi Malik said.

"They said she is from family. If she is from our family then why she was added to the committee," the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist questioned.



As the protest continues for a third day in a row, the support for the wrestlers intensified with politicians like Brinda Karat, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Khap panchayats flocking down to the protest site.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court had agreed to hear the plea terming the allegations made by the wrestlers serious and asked Delhi Police to furnish a reply in front of the court by 28th April, Friday.



