WFI decides not to hold trials for Paris Olympics quota winners

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) decided not to hold selection trials for the six Paris Olympics quota place winners following a selection committee meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.



However, the qualified wrestlers' form and fitness will be assessed at the upcoming Ranking Series and subsequent training camp in Hungary.

“We discussed the issue and both chief coaches were also of the view that trials could lead to injuries and impact India’s medal chances. So we have decided not to hold trials,” WFI president Sanjay Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Six Indian wrestlers have qualified for the Paris Olympics. Aman Sehrawat (57kg) is the lone Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Olympics, while Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) are the women wrestlers who have qualified.

The WFI's latest decision came after Aman, Anshu and Nisha wrote to the federation requesting it not to hold the trials, citing injury concerns before the Games. The federation nodded to their requests.

But the WFI said that if any wrestler picks up an injury or looks out of shape, the federation will consider finding a replacement in that weight category through trials before July 8, the deadline for sending entries.

Coaches to assess fitness of quota winners

The quota place winners will compete in a UWW Ranking Series in Budapest from June 6-9 and also participate in a training camp from June 10-21.

“We have to ensure that no wrestler carries any injury into the Olympics. So, instead of trials, the Indian coaches will assess the quota winners at the Ranking Series event and at the following training camp in Budapest," said Sanjay.

“If the coaches find that someone is not fit, we may then look for a replacement in that particular category. We will hold selection trial before July 8 in that weight class,” added the president.

However, the WFI made it clear that the exception is a one-off and the same practice should not be followed in future.

“This decision will not be applicable for any other future selection criteria for which the WFI Regulations for Selection of Wrestlers for participation in the National Coaching Camp/International Competitions should be followed,” the minutes of the meeting read.