WFI extends invitations to protestors Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and retired Sakshi Malik for National Trials

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has invited the protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, along with retired Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, to participate in the upcoming national trials scheduled for March.

These trials hold paramount importance as they will determine the composition of teams for two prestigious Asian competitions, including the 2024 Paris Games Qualifiers set to take place in Kyrgyzstan.

The United World Wrestling (UWW), after lifting the suspension on WFI earlier this month, emphasized that the three athletes should not face any discrimination for their vocal protests against former national federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The trio, comprising Bajrang, Vinesh, and Sakshi, has been outspoken in their demand for the arrest of Brij Bhushan amidst allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. Last year, in response to these serious allegations, the sports ministry suspended WFI and appointed an ad-hoc panel to oversee wrestling affairs.

Despite fresh elections held in December to restructure the federation, the newly-elected body was subsequently suspended by the ministry citing inadequate preparation time for age-group wrestlers. Consequently, a three-member ad-hoc panel was established to manage the administration of the sport.

The upcoming trials, scheduled for March 10-11 at the K.D. Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, will feature Bajrang (65kg freestyle), Vinesh (55kg), and Sakshi (62kg). Sakshi expressed her frustration with the sport upon the election of Sanjay Singh as president.

Sanjay Singh, in an official statement, announced, “The selection trials to determine the teams for participation in the following events are scheduled for 10th and 11th March 2024 at K.D. Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium, IGI Sports Complex, New Delhi.”

These trials will decide the teams for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from April 11-16, as well as the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier Tournament at the same venue from April 19-21.

The UWW's decision to lift the suspension on WFI on February 13 has added complexity to the situation in this Olympic year. While WFI remains suspended by the ministry and under the control of the ad-hoc panel, it is the only body recognized by the international federation to send teams abroad.

Both Sakshi and Bajrang have accused WFI of manipulating circumstances to have the UWW suspension lifted and have hinted at potential further protests.

The trials will encompass all weight categories, including Olympic and non-Olympic, in free-style and greco-roman wrestling.