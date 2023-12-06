WFI election date to be announced after 8th December

The final date of the stalled Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections can be issued on or after 8th December after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the elections earlier this month.

The Supreme Court recently set aside the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, paving the way for the process of electing the new WFI governing body.

The day-to-day activities of WFI are managed by an IOA-constituted ad-hoc panel, led by Wushu Association of India chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa after the sports ministry suspended the federation headed by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment leveled by top Indian grapplers.

Several wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, sat in protest at the Jantar Mantar here for more than two months to protest the alleged sexual harassment of female grapplers by Brij Bhushan.

The election process, which was set in motion in July, has been delayed because of court cases.

The whole delay in the election process led to the suspension of WFI by the United World Wrestling, the international body governing the sport. The reason was WFI's inability to conduct fresh polls in the time stipulated by them.

Indian wrestlers continue to participate in international competitions under the UWW flag because of the suspension of the national body.

"The way is paved for holding elections of WFI which were stayed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 11, just a day before the date fixed for holding elections," said a statement from the office of the returning officer.

"The returning officer asked Mr Bajwa to inform if there is any change in the electoral college already notified on 25.07.2023... he was asked to provide this information at the earliest. Mr Bajwa sought one week's time. Let complete information be furnished within 5 days i.e. on or before 8th December so that final notification for holding elections be issued," said the statement issued by assistant returning officer Tapas Bhattacharya.