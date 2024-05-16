WFI to determine selection criteria for Paris Olympics on May 21

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is set to finalize the selection criteria for the Indian wrestling team competing in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Reliable sources indicate that the decision will be made during a meeting scheduled for May 21 as per PTI.

India has secured six quota places for the Summer Games, with five of them being earned by women wrestlers. Aman Sehrawat stands as the solitary male wrestler to secure a quota in the men's freestyle 57kg category.

Previously, WFI had announced plans to conduct a final trial to determine the wrestlers representing the nation in Paris, with the Games set to commence on July 26. As per the initial criteria, wrestlers who finished in the top four during the last trials would face off, and the winner would compete against the quota holder.

A source from WFI told PTI, "The WFI has called a selection committee meeting in Delhi on May 21 to decide on the selection criteria. The two chief coaches in both styles (men's freestyle and women) will be part of the discussions."

The looming decision poses a critical question: will the selection committee proceed with the trials or grant direct entry to quota winners? Should the latter occur, it would mean the end of the Olympic dream for wrestlers like Ravi Dahiya (men's 57kg) and Sarita Mor (women's 57kg), as they would miss out on a final opportunity for selection.

In contrast to the Tokyo Games, where quota winners retained their spots without facing additional trials, the scenario for Paris remains uncertain. Led by the seasoned Vinesh Phogat (50kg), India boasts five women wrestlers poised to compete for medals. Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), and Reetika Hooda (76kg) complete the roster of women securing quotas.