WATCH: Vinesh Phogat's medal-winning moment at 2022 World Wrestling Championships

The Indian wrestling superstar, Vinesh Phogat, created history on Wednesday, when she became the first woman from the country to win two World Championships medal. The 28-year-old defeated Sweden's Emma Jonna Malmgren to bag the bronze medal in Belgrade.

Vinesh had previously won finished third in the 2019 edition of the World Wrestling Championships in Nur Sultan as well.

The double Olympian, however, had a horror start to her campaign in Belgrade, losing her first round bout to a less fancied Mongolian Khulan Batkhuyag. But, she bounced back well in the repechage rounds to bag her second World Championships medal.

WATCH Vinesh Phogat's bronze medal winning moment at the 2022 World Wrestling Championships here:







