WATCH: Bajrang Punia beats opponent despite head injury at World Wrestling Championships

Indian wrestling ace Bajrang Punia, on Saturday, picked up a head injury during his pre-quarterfinal bout at the ongoing 2022 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. The Olympic bronze medallist still bounced back with a heavily bandaged head to win the bout and move into quarterfinals.

Bajrang was up against two-time World Championships bronze medallist Alejandro Enrique Valdes of Cuba in the pre-quarterfinals. Less than a minute into the bout, Punia picked up an injury and was seen bleeding.

But, the Indian came back with a heavily bandaged head to register a 5-4 win and move into the quarterfinals wherein he lost to USA's John Michael Diakomihalis. Bajrang Punia's fate in the World Championships now depends on the American reaching the final of men's 65kg.