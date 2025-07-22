Visa delay threatens India’s U17 Wrestling World C'ships participation

India's cadet wrestling contingent is on the verge of missing the U17 World Wrestling Championships in Athens, scheduled to begin on July 28, as the Greek embassy has not yet responded to a visa appointment request despite multiple reminders.

The 47-member contingent, which includes 30 wrestlers who earned their place through selection trials held earlier this month in Delhi and Lucknow, was supposed to fly out this Saturday. However, the delay in visa appointments is jeopardizing their plans.

"The Federation had to seek intervention of the MEA and the Home Ministry after its numerous requests did not receive a positive response from the Greece embassy," said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh, as per PTI.

The WFI first requested visa appointments on July 10, but even after 12 days, the Greece embassy has yet to provide a date. With no movement for six days, WFI turned to the Ministry of External Affairs on July 16 for urgent help.

The squad includes several top medal prospects, such as U17 Asian Championship gold medallists Rachna Parmar (43kg), Moni (57kg), Ashvini Vaishno (65kg), and Manisha (69kg). Missing the championship would be a major blow to their development and India’s medal chances.

Even the international wrestling body has raised concerns. In a letter dated July 21, United World Wrestling (UWW) President Nenad Lalovic wrote to the Hellenic Olympic Committee – the Olympic association of Greece, urging swift action.

“Unfortunately, some of the qualified and registered teams including the Iranian and Indian delegations have encountered difficulties and delays in obtaining their Schengen visas,” he wrote.

“Despite having followed the application procedures correctly, these teams have not yet received their visas. I would therefore be most grateful for your support in facilitating this process with the relevant authorities, to ensure that all participating athletes and officials are able to obtain their visas in time,” the letter added.

The official website of the Greece embassy in India notes that visa processing may take 15 working days or more, particularly for applicants applying outside New Delhi.

With just days left before the championship begins, the fate of India’s young wrestlers now hangs in bureaucratic balance.