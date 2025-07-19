Wrestler Kajal aims to secure her second U17 World title in Greece

United World Wrestling (UWW) released the entry list for the U17 World Championships, the first age-group World Championships of the year, set to take place from July 28 to August 2 in Athens, Greece.

India will field a 30-member team in Greece, competing in women’s wrestling, men’s freestyle, and men’s Greco-Roman, with reigning U17 World Champion Kajal among them.

Kajal, the 2024 U17 World Champion in the 69kg category, is the sole returning Indian among the five gold medalists from the previous edition, targeting a second gold but this time in the 73kg category.

The Indian team also includes eight gold medalists from the 2025 Asian U17 Champions, returning to the squad to secure a double in 2025. These athletes are:-

Gourav Punia (65 Kg FS), Arjun Ruhit (82 Kg FS), Lacky (110 Kg FS), Hardeep (110 Kg GR), Rachana (43 Kg WW), Moni (57 Kg WW), Ashvini Vishnoi (65 Kg WW), and Manisha (69 Kg WW).

U17 World Wrestling C'ships Entry List:

Men's Freestyle: Shivam (45 Kg), Shivam (48 Kg), Dhanraj Jamnik (51 Kg), Jaiveer Singh (55 Kg), Sitender (60 Kg), Gourav Punia (65 Kg), Kapil Dahiya (71 Kg), Saurabh Yadav (80 Kg), Arjun Ruhil (92 Kg), Lacky (110 Kg)

Women's Freestyle: Preeti Yadav (40 Kg), Rachana (43 Kg), Kashish Gurjar (46 Kg), Komal Verma (49 Kg), Saarika (53 Kg), Moni (57 kg), Yashita (61 Kg), Ashvini Vishnoi (65 Kg), Manisha (69 Kg), Kajal (73 Kg)

Men's Greco-Roman: Yash Kamanna (45 Kg), Aditya Jadhav (48 Kg), Yuvraj Kamanna (51 Kg), Aditya Gupta (55 Kg), Ritesh (60 Kg), Anuj (65 Kg), Vinit (71 Kg), Samarth Govekar (80 Kg), Nitin (92 Kg), Hardeep (110 Kg)