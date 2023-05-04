Violent scuffle breaks out between wrestlers and Delhi police amid protest

Jantar Mantar, New Delhi: The ongoing wrestler's protest took a violent turn here on Wednesday late night as the protest wrestlers were allegedly attacked by a drunk policeman at the protest site resulting in a big scuffle.

The scuffle started as the wrestlers were bringing in beds to sleep as told by Bajrang Punia in a video.

"We were bringing beds as it was troublesome sleeping due to the rain. Sakshi Malik is crying. This is how they respect the daughters. This is getting out of hand now.," Bajrang was seen saying in the video shared on Twitter.

VIDEO | Ruckus between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/AIS5zgH4My — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2023

A drunk policeman is visible in the video surrounded by people in a video posted by PTI.



"This drunk policeman has busted the head open of my cousin. They have also pushed me (Vinesh), Sakshi, and Sangeeta. They have abused us. The drunk policeman is abusing everyone," Vinesh said in the video.

Dushyant Phogat, who is the brother-in-law of Bajrang Punian and cousin of Vinesh Phogat was injured in the violence and he is being taken to the hospital.

A lot of commotion was reported following the scuffle was seen at the protest as things remain unclear in what instigated the scuffle between the protesting wrestlers and police.

More to follow......



