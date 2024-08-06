Olympics 2024 Wrestling: Vinesh upsets world champion Susaki, reaches semis

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat created a huge upset by defeating world number one and four-time world champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the first round of the women's 50kg category at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Unseeded in the tournament, Vinesh took on top-seed Susaki who hadn't lost internationally yet but Vinesh executed her plan brilliantly to defeat the Japanese wrestler.

Vinesh defeated Susaki 3-2 in a bout that was mostly passive with both wrestlers holding on with their defence intact.

Both wrestlers were taking stock of their opponent in the first minute. After 90 seconds in the first round, Vinesh was given a passivity count and she needed to attack Susaki.

However, Susaki was astute in her defence and Vinesh conceded the first point.

𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐮𝐩𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 #𝐓𝐨𝐤𝐲𝐨𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐘𝐮𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐢 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 🤼‍♀️🇮🇳🌟💥



Emotional moment for Vinesh Phogat to go down in weight category and get the biggest win in her career!!!#Wrestling #Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/FY4aNyIkPD — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 6, 2024

In the dying seconds of the first round, Susaki got a hold of Vinesh's leg but the Indian wrestler defended well to see out the first round.



Susaki came out more aggressive in the second round but Vinesh was equal to her with her defence.

In the last two minutes, Vinesh got another passivity count from the referee and she failed to attack once more conceding the point to Susaki. Susaki had a lead of 2-0 with less than one minute to go on the clock.

But Vinesh Phogat turned the tide in the last few seconds throwing Susaki to the mat and taking two points for the takedown to make it 2-2.

The Japanese wrestler challenged the decision and lost the challenge making the final score 2-3 in favour of Vinesh Phogat.

With this win, Vinesh became the first-ever wrestler to defeat Susaki internationally.

Later, Vinesh defeated Oksana Livach of Ukraine 7-5 in a tough battle. Despite leading in the bout, Vinesh faces tough resistance from Oksana. However, she kept her defence intact to move to her first-ever Olympics semi-finals.

She also booked her place in the quarter-finals and will face Oksana Livach of Ukraine in the next round.