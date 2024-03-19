'Do something to oust oppressors like Brij Bhushan': Vinesh Phogat to PM Modi

Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik expressed their anger over the revocation of suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the sports ministry on Tuesday. They urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and oust Brij Bhushan from Indian sports institutions.

This reaction came after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Monday, announced the dissolution of the ad-hoc committee responsible for overseeing wrestling in the country since December 23 last year, two days after the elections of the Sanjay Singh-led WFI.

Former Olympic medalist Sakshi took to social media to express her disappointment with the return of WFI as the sole authority of Indian wrestling.

"History repeats itself, once again a powerful leader will suppress his power on a women. In this 21st Century, we bravely fought with this discrimination so that our women wrestlers feel safe but this cruel person is way above justice, government, Constitution," she wrote on X.

"After the suspension of WFI, Brij Bhushan was threatening us that it was just a temporary suspension and soon he would be leading the Indian wrestling in future and it turns out to be true as IOA now uplifted their suspension. Hence, it proved again that women will be keep on insulted in India," she added.

'Don't use women as shields'

Fellow player Vinesh Phogat echoed Sakshi and slammed PM Modi for being mum on women's safety in sports.

"The Prime Minister is a spin master, knows how to spin the issue by invoking “women power” to counter the speeches of his rivals. Narendra Modi ji, let us also know the real truth of women's power. Brij Bhushan, who exploited women wrestlers, has again taken over wrestling," she wrote on X.

प्रधानमंत्री जी स्पिन मास्टर हैं, अपने प्रतिद्विंदियों के भाषणों का जवाब देने के लिए “महिला शक्ति” का नाम लेकर बात को घुमाना जानते हैं.



नरेंद्र मोदी जी, हम महिला शक्ति की असल सच्चाई भी जान लीजिए. महिला पहलवानों का शोषण करने वाला बृजभूषण फिर से कुश्ती पर काबिज हो गया है.… https://t.co/PrPuBwqP2X — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) March 19, 2024

Vinesh also urged PM Modi to intervene in this matter and work for women's safety. "I hoped that you will not just use women as shields, but will also do something to oust such oppressors from the sports institutions of the country," said Vinesh.

