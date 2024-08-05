Olympics 2024 Wrestling: Vinesh faces reigning World Champion in first round

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has a very tough way to podium in the 50kg women's category at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

The experienced Indian wrestler will be up against Yui Susaki of Japan in the first round which will be a tough battle for Vinesh given the brilliant record of Susaki.

The 25-year-old from Japan, Susaki is a four-time world champion and she also won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 50kg category.

It is going to be tough for the Indian wrestler who has recently started wrestling in the 50kg after Antim Panghal won the quota in her pet category. Vinesh dropped to 50kg and won the quota in the second qualifying tournament earlier this year.

Facing Susaki is going to be tough for Vinesh but it can be a blessing in disguise if Susaki reaches the final.

Vinesh will have a good chance via repechage if that happens.

If she manages to beat Susaki, she will face either seventh seed Oksana Livach of Ukraine or Aktenge Keunimjaeva of Uzbekistan in the quarter-final.

India has sent a total of six wrestlers to the 2024 Paris Olympics including five women wrestlers and one male wrestler.

Nisha Dahiya lost to Pak Sol Gum of North Korea in the quarter-final of the 68kg category after getting injured. Despite leading the match 8-1, Nisha conceded the lead after getting injured and lost out.

She will have a chance via repechage if the North Korean wrestler reaches the final.