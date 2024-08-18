'Our fight will continue, truth will prevail': Vinesh Phogat on wrestlers' protest

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome on her return from the Paris Olympics, despite the heartbreak of her disqualification in the 50kg category.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday, and her journey home to Balali in Haryana, a mere 135 kilometers, took nearly 13 hours as she was felicitated by her supporters and khap panchayats in several villages along the way.

The 29-year-old wrestler, who was disqualified for being overweight, had her appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected, adding to the disappointment.

However, the overwhelming support from her community has reignited her determination to continue her fight against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its former president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by Vinesh and other wrestlers.

Addressing the crowd at her village, Vinesh said, "Our fight has not ended, and I pray that the truth will prevail."

Her comments refer to the ongoing legal battle, which began with a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where Vinesh, along with fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, accused Singh of harassment. The case is currently being heard in a Delhi court.

Despite the emotional and physical exhaustion, Vinesh expressed gratitude for the support she received, and said, "The love from my fellow Indians, my village, and my family gives me some courage to heal this wound."

Her achievements in wrestling are notable. She is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, an Asian Games champion, and has won eight Asian Championships medals. Vinesh also won two World Championships bronze medals.

However, Vinesh remained uncertain about her future in wrestling. "Missing the Olympic medal is the biggest wound in my life," said Vinesh.

The celebrations were not without controversy.

Vinesh's omission of her uncle Mahavir Phogat, a pivotal figure in her wrestling career, from her retirement announcement on social media drew criticism from her cousins, Geeta and Babita Phogat, adding tension to an already emotional period.