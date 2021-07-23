Vinesh Phogat tweets ahead of Olympics — "Is it a crime to ask for a physiotherapist?"

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat tweeted on Thursday if it's a crime to ask for one physiotherapist for four wrestlers. The 26-year-old stressed the point that this was not a last-minute request, responding to a media report.

Is it a crime to ask for one Physiotherapist for four women wrestlers when there are instances of one athlete having multiple coaches/ Staff? Where is the balance?We have asked for a Physio long back and not at the last moment as reported.@IOA_Official @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/bwbOQfFglo — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) July 22, 2021

To put it in context, Vinesh is the same wrestler who was destined for a medal at the Rio Olympics but suffered a serious knee injury in the quarter-final stages, which ended her journey in 2016. The wrestler also pointed out that there are instances where one athlete is accompanied by multiple coaches & staff and questioned the overall balance of the system.

Accompanying Vinesh Phogat in the Indian women's wrestling team are Anshu Malik, Seema Bisla, and Sonam Malik. It would be important for the other three athletes as well to have a physiotherapist traveling with the team to ensure they are in top physical condition before their respective matches.