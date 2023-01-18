Vinesh Phogat alleges sexual exploitation of women wrestlers by WFI President

Jantar Mantar: Multiple time World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, on Wednesday, has created an uproar with allegations of sexual exploitations of the country's women's wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of their ongoing protest here, Vinesh said: "The WFI President Brij Bushan Singh and coaches close to him have sexually exploited women wrestlers during the national camps."

"I can name at least 10 girls who were sexually harassed and molested in the national camps. Nobody comes forward because of the fear. A few of the girls sitting here alongside me too have faced it," Vinesh added.

The Commonwealth Games champion also alleged that foreign coaches are unwilling to come down to India to train wrestlers because of the federation's antics.

"My coach was abused by the WFI. He was told he ate all the money and did not produce results. No foreign coach wants to come to India," she said.

The 28-year-old also alleged mental harassment post her Tokyo Olympics debacle from the federation.

"I was mentally tortured after the Tokyo Olympics. It was so bad that I was suicidal due to this. What would have my family done if something had happened to me? If anything happens to us wrestlers, the federation should be responsible," Vinesh broke down.

Veteran wrestler Bajrang Punia demanded that Brij Bushan Singh immediately step down from his position as the President of WFI.

The wrestlers have threatened their protest will continue until any action is taken and that they will not compete in any further tournaments.

"We want the WFI President to be axed. If he is not removed, we will not take part in any competition and this protest will continue until any action is taken," Punia said.

The Olympics bronze medallist even alleged receiving death threats from the WFI to prevent them from speaking out regarding the atrocities.