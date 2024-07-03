Vinesh Phogat seeks 'urgent help' to get Schengen visa to compete in Spain

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 50kg category, sought urgent help from the Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Consulate General of France as she has not yet received a Schengen visa for her scheduled visit to Spain.

Vinesh, a two-time World Championships medallist and Asian Games gold medallist, was supposed to travel to Spain to compete at the Grand Prix of Spain 2024 in Madrid. She was supposed to board the flight tonight but has not received the visa yet.

Vinesh said she applied for my Schengen visa in Bangalore on June 24.

Taking to X, Vinesh tagged Mandaviya, the External Affairs Ministry and the Consulate General of France in Bangalore in her post.

I have to leave tonight for a competition in Spain on 6th July but have no information on visa. Requesting @mansukhmandviya @BangaloreFrance @MEABharat to help. — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) July 3, 2024

"Dear authorities, I'm requesting for urgent help. I applied for my Schengen visa in Bangalore on 24th June. I have to leave tonight for a competition in Spain on 6th July but have no information on my visa. Requesting @mansukhmandviya @BangaloreFrance @MEABharat to help," she posted on X.



Grand Prix of Spain is scheduled for July 5-7 with the women's wrestling event slated to take place on July 6.

Following the event, Vinesh is scheduled to join a training camp in Madrid before beginning her final stint of training camp in Boulogne sur-Mer, France ahead of the Paris Olympics, starting on July 26.

A Schengen visa is an entry permit for a person to visit any European country for visit of up to 90 days in any 180-day period to a country in a Schengen area.