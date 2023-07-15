Vinesh Phogat skips UWW Ranking series in Budapest

Vinesh Phogat will skip the Polyák Imre & Varga János Memorial Budapest Ranking Series on Saturday. She was set to return to competitive wrestling after a 10-month gap during which she also spearheaded the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sangeeta Phogat, however, will return to action at the event. She will be India's lone contender in the 59kg and will open her campaign against Jennifer Page Rogers of the USA.

The last time Vinesh was in action, she won a bronze at the World Championships in Budapest in September 2022.



The UWW website still shows that in the opening round, Vinesh will be up against Areana Louise Villaescusa of the USA and if she crosses the first hurdle the Indian will be up against Li Deng of China in the quarterfinals.

While Sarita Mor (women's 59kg), Sujeet (men's 65kg), and Greco-Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar (87kg) were scheduled to compete initially but later withdrew from the tournament.



The Asian Games trials for wrestling hang in limbo as the six protesting wrestlers had sought time till August 10 to prepare for the Asian Games trials, saying they are not in the best physical shape to appear in trials due to their protest.

After asking for extended deadlines from the OCA, the IOA ad-hoc panel has finally decided to conduct trials on June 22-23 but it is unclear if the six protesting wrestlers will appear or not.

The prominent Indian wrestlers had sat in protest against former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh where Vinesh and five other women wrestlers, including Sangeeta Phogat, have accused Singh of sexually abusing them.

The Delhi police have filed a chargesheet in the case against 66-year-old Singh, who is also a BJP MP.

