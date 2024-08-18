Vinesh Phogat receives hero's welcome in Haryana's Balali village

Vinesh Phogat, one of India's most accomplished wrestlers, was accorded a grand reception in her native village of Balali, Haryana, following her return from the Paris Olympics 2024.

Despite a heartbreaking disqualification before the gold medal bout that dashed her hopes of securing an Olympic medal, the 29-year-old was welcomed home with the same honours and adulations as an Olympic gold medalist.

#WATCH | Haryana: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives a warm welcome as she arrives at her village Balali in Charkhi Dadri.



She had arrived in Delhi from Paris on Saturday morning after participating in the #Olympics2024Paris. pic.twitter.com/MgmGcHoYqt — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

Vinesh, who competed in the Paris Olympics in the 50kg category, touched down at Delhi International Airport on August 17. Upon her arrival, she was greeted by loud cheers and applause from supporters and well-wishers.



The celebratory atmosphere carried over to her village, where residents, along with members of the Khap Panchayat body and various local organisations, gathered to felicitate her.

A felicitation ceremony, held at the village's sports stadium, saw Vinesh being honoured by her community.

Balali village, known for producing several international female wrestlers including Geeta, Babita, Sangeeta, Ritu Phogat, and Neha Sangwan, had been preparing for Vinesh's reception for days.

The ceremony reflected the village's deep respect for Vinesh, who has won three Commonwealth Games golds, two World Championships bronze medals, an Asian Games gold medal, and the Asian Champion title in 2021.

Vinesh's Olympic campaign in Paris took an unexpected turn when she was disqualified ahead of her final bout due to being 100 grams over the permissible weight limit.

She later appealed the disqualification with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), seeking a joint silver medal. However, the CAS Ad-Hoc Division dismissed her petition, ending her bid for an Olympic medal.

In a social media post after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling, marking the end of an illustrious career.

Despite the disappointing conclusion to her Olympic journey, the reception in Balali marked the continued support and admiration she continues to receive at her village.