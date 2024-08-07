'Fighter, legend, history maker': Netizens celebrate Vinesh Phogat's semifinal win

Vinesh Phogat has scripted history on Tuesday as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympics in Paris.

She defeated Cuban wrestler Yusneylys Guzmán in the semifinals 5-0 to confirm at least a silver medal. No Indian woman wrestler won a silver medal at the Olympics.

Vinesh will be in contention for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics when she faces Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA in the final on Wednesday.

Netizens were quick to voice their congratulatory messages to Vinesh on her historic achievement.

Beijing Olympics gold medallist, shooter Abhinav Bindra, has written a heartfelt message for Vinesh, underlying her struggles and how she has overcome them.

A torn ligament. A lower weight category. An unbeaten world champion. Nothing stands in her way. Can’t wait to cheer @Phogat_Vinesh as she goes for gold. Your resilience and strength inspire us all. What an inspiring day, here’s hoping for one more! 🌟🇮🇳 #Paris2024 #Wrestling… pic.twitter.com/3AZ56wKEEZ — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 6, 2024

﻿Businessman Parth Jindal has seen Vinesh create history, in person!

Was in the stadium when Vinesh tore her ACL in Rio - was in the stadium when Sakshi created history in @Rio2016 and had the fortune to be in the stadium when Vinesh has gone where no Indian woman has gone before - into the finals of wrestling! Will be there tomorrow to witness… — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) August 6, 2024

﻿Vinesh could not have asked for a better day today, starting off the day with a win over World No.1 Yiu Susaki and finishing it by assuring herself a silver medal at least!

VINESH PHOGAT BECOMES FIRST INDIAN WOMEN PLAYER TO QUALIFY FOR FINAL IN WRESTLING IN OLYMPICS...!!!!🤯



- Vinesh Phogat Created History. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/joJZcC29pM — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) August 6, 2024 ﻿

﻿Vinesh played a near-perfect semi-finals against Cuban Yusneylys Guzmán, giving her no chance and winning the bout 5-0.

History!!



Vinesh Phogat absolutely decimates her Cuban opponent. Becomes the first Indian woman wrestler to play the gold medal match at the Olympics!



India’s 4th medal at #Paris2024 will come tomorrow. May it be a gold! pic.twitter.com/jgEIBkIrQt — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) August 6, 2024 ﻿

﻿No one gave Vinesh a chance when she drew Yui Susaki in her first round. But she believed in herself. Vinesh had an idea. She stuck to it and executed it to perfection and here she is!

VINESH PHOGAT HAS DONE IT!



Against all odds.. Vinesh has done it. What a fighter! Medal is secured. pic.twitter.com/TZXDzbRoFW — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 6, 2024



﻿Viren Rasquinha, former Indian hockey team captain, has shared the story of Vinesh from undergoing an ACL injury to getting into the finals of the Paris Olympics.

17th Aug 2023 -ACL Surgery



25th Aug 2023 -Vinesh 29th Birthday. We made a promise to get her in best shape for Paris



6th Aug 2024-Vinesh becomes the first Indian female wrestler to reach the final of the Olympics



I know she is only aiming for🥇



Stuff of dreams 🇮🇳 @OGQ_India pic.twitter.com/g33EiJaYGf — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 6, 2024

﻿Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared his congratulatory message on social media.

What a performance!

Congratulations @Phogat_Vinesh on your stupendous performance at #Paris2024

This win in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg Semis has assured you a place on the podium,marking a 1️⃣st for any female wrestler from India

All the best for the final match!#Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/qh4d8NdcFG — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 6, 2024

﻿There is simply no stopping Vinesh Phogat. She is coming for the gold.

Vinesh will wrestle for Olympic gold!



ख़ुदी को कर बुलंद इतना कि हर तक़दीर से पहले

ख़ुदा बंदे से ख़ुद पूछे बता तेरी रज़ा क्या है



Make your self so strong that before every moment of destiny, the man above asks you what is your will.



Vinesh posted this to her Instagram a few… pic.twitter.com/pBlrdTeBf9 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 6, 2024

The whole of India will come together to support Vinesh Phogat in her ultimate bout on Wednesday, the biggest of her career.