Wrestling
'Fighter, legend, history maker': Netizens celebrate Vinesh Phogat's semifinal win
Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the final of the Olympics, thereby confirming another medal for India at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Vinesh Phogat has scripted history on Tuesday as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympics in Paris.
She defeated Cuban wrestler Yusneylys Guzmán in the semifinals 5-0 to confirm at least a silver medal. No Indian woman wrestler won a silver medal at the Olympics.
Vinesh will be in contention for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics when she faces Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA in the final on Wednesday.
Netizens were quick to voice their congratulatory messages to Vinesh on her historic achievement.
'Your resilience and strength inspire us all'
Beijing Olympics gold medallist, shooter Abhinav Bindra, has written a heartfelt message for Vinesh, underlying her struggles and how she has overcome them.
Witnessing history
Businessman Parth Jindal has seen Vinesh create history, in person!
First Indian woman in wrestling final at Olympics!
Vinesh could not have asked for a better day today, starting off the day with a win over World No.1 Yiu Susaki and finishing it by assuring herself a silver medal at least!
Decimation in the semi-finals
Vinesh played a near-perfect semi-finals against Cuban Yusneylys Guzmán, giving her no chance and winning the bout 5-0.
Against all odds
No one gave Vinesh a chance when she drew Yui Susaki in her first round. But she believed in herself. Vinesh had an idea. She stuck to it and executed it to perfection and here she is!
What a redemption story from Vinesh
Viren Rasquinha, former Indian hockey team captain, has shared the story of Vinesh from undergoing an ACL injury to getting into the finals of the Paris Olympics.
'What a performance'
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared his congratulatory message on social media.
'Her moment of destiny'
There is simply no stopping Vinesh Phogat. She is coming for the gold.
The whole of India will come together to support Vinesh Phogat in her ultimate bout on Wednesday, the biggest of her career.