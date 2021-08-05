Wrestler Vinesh Phogat crashes out of Tokyo Olympics

India's biggest medal hope in wrestling, Vinesh Phogat crashes out of the Tokyo Olympics following her hope of going into the repechage was crushed after Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya lost to two-time world medallist Qianyu Pang in the semifinals of the women's 53KG event on Thursday.

Earlier, India's star wrestler and World Number 1 Vinesh Phogat failed to advance to the semifinal after falling to victory by fall against Belarusian Vanesa Kaladzinskaya.



Vinesh Phogat seemed to be no match to the Belarusian as she went into the break 2-5 down after the first half.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: No repechage for Vinesh Phogat.



She ends her campaign at #Tokyo2020 without a medal. pic.twitter.com/51g6xgNScd — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 5, 2021

The 26-year-old gave it her all during the second half, but Kaladzinskaya someone managed to thwart off the Indian attack. Vinesh fell prey to some brilliant counterattacks from the Belarusian, which eventually led to her being pinned with the score reading 3-7 in the favour of Kaladzinskaya.



Earlier, Vinesh started her campaign defeating the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist from Sweden, Sofia Mattson, in her pre-quarterfinal bout. The Swedish was no match to the Indian, who relied just on her counterattacking skills to win 7-1 and advance to the next round.







